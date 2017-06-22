 The Record: Thursday, June 22, Full Show | KUOW News and Information
The Record

The Record: Thursday, June 22, Full Show

By KUOW Staff
Seattle's mayor wants another limit on how landlords can choose their tenants. This time it's more protections from rental discrimination for people with a criminal conviction.

Also, two African-American mothers reflect on shootings like the one in Seattle last weekend and another in Minnesota, shootings that happen in front of children.

What's worse: Illegally driving on the shoulder to get around a traffic jam or moving into the shoulder to block those scofflaws? Answer: the worst part is repeatedly ramming into the scofflaw.

Listen to the full show above or check out a list of our stories. 

