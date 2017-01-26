 The Record: Thrusday, Jan 26, Full Show | KUOW News and Information
The Record: Thrusday, Jan 26, Full Show

By KUOW Staff
A Bellevue mosque was ruined by a fire. What would be the reaction from the Mormon church next door and how would that change their relationship? We'll tell you the story. And of course, we'll keep you up with the news. I'll talk with KUOW's immigration reporter Liz Jones and an undocumented immigrant named Graciela, who's here under DACA, the program of Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals. Finally, did you actually just read any of this? You'll find out how TV and social media and your phone compete constantly for your precious attention.

