 The Record: Monday, October 30, 2017 | KUOW News and Information
The Record

The Record: Monday, October 30, 2017

By KUOW Staff 21 minutes ago

President Trump's former campaign manager pled not guilty today to money laundering and other charges. Does his indictment move Trump closer to impeachment or farther away? We’ll talk with The Washington Post’s Libby Casey.

Then, violence against women is not a women's issue, but we talk about it like it is. How will men be the ones to end the violence?

And Seattle writer Lindy West tells you why her most recent New York Times column has launched a bunch of Lindy West Halloween costumes.

Listen to the full show above or check out a list of our stories.

Related Content

Washington Residents Are Warned Their Recyclables Will End Up In Landfills

By editor Oct 20, 2017

Washington recyclers are worried they could soon have no place to send your discarded paper and plastics. That’s because China has decided the U.S. is letting food and garbage contaminate too much of its unwanted milk jugs and other recyclables.

China is the biggest buyer of recyclable plastic, paper and metal from the U.S. Starting next year, China will no longer take our recyclables. They say those materials are coming over with food scraps or types of plastic that can’t be recycled.

Foster kids sleep in hotels and offices as 15 more beds disappear

By Oct 27, 2017
Sign for Navos' Ruth Dykeman Children's Center in Burien, Wash.
KUOW Photo/Anna Boiko-Weyrauch

South King County principal Melissa Pointer is worried about her student.

"I tried so many times not to cry,” she said, her voice breaking. “Because when I think about the fact that there's literally 15 days for him and he doesn't know where he’s going to go, that just breaks my heart."


Atlantic salmon swim far and wide after fish farm collapse

By Oct 23, 2017
Fugitive Atlantic salmon have been caught as far as 250 miles from the Cypress Island fish farm they escaped from in August.
Washington Dept. of Fish and Wildlife

Atlantic salmon have spread far and wide in Pacific Northwest waters since 160,000 of them escaped from a collapsed fish farm near Anacortes in August. The fishy fugitives have swum 130 miles south past Tacoma, 250 miles northwest past Tofino (most of the way up Vancouver Island) and up a half-dozen rivers around the region, according to the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife.