The Record: Monday, October 30, 2017

President Trump's former campaign manager pled not guilty today to money laundering and other charges. Does his indictment move Trump closer to impeachment or farther away? We’ll talk with The Washington Post’s Libby Casey.

Then, violence against women is not a women's issue, but we talk about it like it is. How will men be the ones to end the violence?

And Seattle writer Lindy West tells you why her most recent New York Times column has launched a bunch of Lindy West Halloween costumes.

