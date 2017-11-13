The Record: Monday, November 13, 2017

He's not hoping for a cure just yet, but Bill Gates is giving $50 million toward Alzheimer's research. Erica Farrell of the Washington State chapter of the national Alzheimer's Association tells you what we do and don't know about dementia, including how to deal with it the best you can.

Four rural Washington counties that voted for Obama in 2012 flipped and voted Trump in 2016. Seattle Times reporter Nina Shapiro traveled to Pacific County to find out how people there are reacting to President Trump's immigration policies in particular.

The Seahawks beat the Arizona Cardinals on Thursday night but had little to celebrate. The team lost eleven players to injury and might face a penalty for violating the league's concussion protocol. Seattle P-I sports writer Michael-Shawn Dugar explains.

And the Bainbridge Performing Arts Center has decided not to put on a Woody Allen musical after Allen's comments about Harvey Weinstein. How do local arts executives know how to handle accusations of sexual assault and abuse? We talk with BPAC's Dominique Cantwell and former SIFF programmer Warren Etheredge.

