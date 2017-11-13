 The Record: Monday, November 13, 2017 | KUOW News and Information
The Record

The Record: Monday, November 13, 2017

By KUOW Staff 24 minutes ago
  • KUOW PHOTO/MEGAN FARMER

He's not hoping for a cure just yet, but Bill Gates is giving $50 million toward Alzheimer's research. Erica Farrell of the Washington State chapter of the national Alzheimer's Association tells you what we do and don't know about dementia, including how to deal with it the best you can.

Four rural Washington counties that voted for Obama in 2012 flipped and voted Trump in 2016. Seattle Times reporter Nina Shapiro traveled to Pacific County to find out how people there are reacting to President Trump's immigration policies in particular.

The Seahawks beat the Arizona Cardinals on Thursday night but had little to celebrate. The team lost eleven players to injury and might face a penalty for violating the league's concussion protocol. Seattle P-I sports writer Michael-Shawn Dugar explains.

And the Bainbridge Performing Arts Center has decided not to put on a Woody Allen musical after Allen's comments about Harvey Weinstein. How do local arts executives know how to handle accusations of sexual assault and abuse? We talk with BPAC's Dominique Cantwell and former SIFF programmer Warren Etheredge.

Listen to the full show above or check out a list of our stories.

Full Record

Related Content

Brain Scientists Look Beyond Opioids To Conquer Pain

By 14 hours ago

The goal is simple: a drug that can relieve chronic pain without causing addiction.

But achieving that goal has proved difficult, says Edward Bilsky, a pharmacologist who serves as the provost and chief academic officer at Pacific Northwest University of Health Sciences in Yakima, Wash.

"We know a lot more about pain and addiction than we used to," says Bilsky, "But it's been hard to get a practical drug."

94-Year-Old Seattle Alzheimer's Patient Discovers New Artistic Talent

By Mar 6, 2013
Jean Raichle

One of the hardest things for families dealing with Alzheimer’s disease is loss -- loss of memory, loss of a loved one's ability to recognize family, and sometimes, loss of the ability to communicate. The changes can be devastating. But one Seattle woman found a way to be part of her mother’s new world.

Burien Council races so heated, we were asked to leave election night party

By Nov 7, 2017
KUOW Photo/Liz Jones

Just south of Seattle, the immigration debate took center stage in a closely watched election.

In Burien, four out of seven City Council seats were up for election. And three were still a tossup after initial vote results Tuesday night.