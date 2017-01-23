The Record: Monday, Jan 23, Full Show

Saturday's "Seattle Women's March" brought more than hundred thousand people to the streets. But one of the organizers says that wasn't the work. That was just the preparation. So what does a marcher do next? Also, a controversial speaker came to the University of Washington. Opponents protested. A man was shot. The woman who invited the speaker will tell you whether it was worth it, and why. And, we welcome professor Michael Eric Dyson, author of Tears We Cannot Stop -- A Sermon to White America.

