"On The Road" is "Think Out Loud’s" radio road trip series: conversations with wanderers, tourists and residents along Oregon’s back roads and highways. In this trip, we traveled through the sparsely populated corner of Southeast Oregon from Fruitland, Idaho, to McDermitt, Nevada. We met rodeo riders, rafters, ranchers, and rock hounds – among others.



