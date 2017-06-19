Questions Over Taxes Fly As Oregon Legislature Nears Deadline

The future of a possible corporate tax hike is in doubt at the Oregon Capitol after a flurry of activity Monday yielded no progress on the issue.

The joint House and Senate committee that's vetting the proposal met twice in a matter of hours and considered four separate amendments to the corporate tax bill.

Some of the amendments would tax businesses based on their annual Oregon sales, not their profits. Another amendment would scrap that proposal and instead hike the existing corporate income tax.

Each version of the plan would exempt some types of businesses. The tax is a potentially key component to closing a $1.4 billion state budget gap.

During a terse afternoon meeting, Republican Sen. Herman Baertschiger of Grants Pass complained the newest plan would hurt small business.

The panel's co-chair, Democratic Sen. Mark Hass of Beaverton responded, "I would encourage you, Sen. Baertschiger, to offer up your own amendment. Something that you might have."

Hass promptly ended the meeting without calling for a vote on any of the proposals.

Oregon lawmakers have until July 10 to wrap up their work for this year's legislative session.

