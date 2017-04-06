Q&A: Sen. Jeff Merkley Talks Filibuster, 'Nuclear' Option

On Thursday, the U.S. Senate deployed the so-called nuclear option.

The Republican majority voted to change longstanding Senate rules allowing the filibuster of Supreme Court nominees.

That gets around a Democratic filibuster of President Trump’s nominee, Judge Neil Gorsuch.

It also means all future Supreme Court nominees can be confirmed by a simple majority, rather than 60 votes.

Oregon Sen. Jeff Merkley spoke with OPB "All Things Considered" host Kate Davidson about why he pushed for a filibuster even knowing the nuclear option was likely.


