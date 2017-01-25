Q&A: Forest Grove Votes Against 'Sanctuary City' Title

As promised, President Trump signed two executive orders on immigration Wednesday.

One jumpstarts construction of a wall along the U.S.-Mexico border. The other cracks down on so-called sanctuary cities — places that refuse to actively cooperate with federal immigration officials.

"We’re going to strip federal grant money from the sanctuary states and cities that harbor illegal immigrants," said White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer. "The American people are no longer going to have to be forced to subsidize this disregard for our laws."

That threat to strip away federal funding is one of the reasons Forest Grove, Oregon, decided against declaring itself a sanctuary city this week.

