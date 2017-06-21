 Public Records Advocate | Non-Binary Gender ID | First Female Portland Police Chief On PPB | KUOW News and Information

By Julie Sabatier, Haley Remenar 1 hour ago
  • <p>53-year-old Jamie Shupe is a retired army tank mechanic.</p><p>After getting married and fathering a child, Shupe decided to transition but didn't feel fully female. Now Shupe identifies as non-binary, a designation a Multnomah County Judge legalized last year.</p>

Oregon Governor Kate Brown is backing a bill that would create a public records advocate position in state government. Brown joins us to talk about what this new position would look like. She'll also speak publicly for the first time about her reaction the the latest news that her predecessor, John Kitzhaber, will not face federal charges.

On July 3, the Oregon DMV will begin issuing driver’s licenses with a non-specific gender option for non-binary people. Jamie Shupe, represented by Lake Perriguey, will be the first person in the nation to get this license with an “X” instead of the binary “M” or “F.”

We talk with Penny Harrington, former Portland police chief and the first female chief in a major American city. She gives her take on the broad responsibilities and challenges of the position, as the city continues its national search for new chief.

