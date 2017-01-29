 Protesters flooded Seattle again. This time they marched for immigrants | KUOW News and Information

Protesters flooded Seattle again. This time they marched for immigrants

The protest was packed before it was scheduled to begin.

Bodies were crowded in tight at Westlake park as a huge crowd of people gathered to protest President Trump's executive order on immigration, which had already sparked protests at Sea-Tac International Airport the night before.

The crowd chanted their support for a few different groups:

"Say it loud! Say it clear! Refugees are welcome here!"

"Black lives matter!"

"Islamaphobia has got to go!"

And, of course, there were some of those wry signs that are becoming a signature feature of local protests. 

Tuan Vu said this was the third protest he had ever attended. The first was the Seattle Women's March. The second at Sea-Tac the previous night.

An immigrant himself, Vu's parents fled Vietnam when he was 8 years-old. He said he wanted to come out to more fully exercise his rights and privilege as an American.

His message for President Trump? "I don't really have a message for him...I think he gets too much attention. He keeps distracting everyone when I feel like we're finally starting to focus on important issues."

The mood was energetic but peaceful, despite the crush of the crowds.

Here's some of what our reporters and other attendees were sharing on social media during the march.

