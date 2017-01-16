Princeton prof: Racial equity has to consider poor white people, too

If you’re a person of color in this country, every day you might encounter oppression that remains from systems set in motion hundreds of years ago.

The inequity that results affects everything from jobs to education to housing to health care. So given our history, what would it take to really bring racial equity?

Keeanga-Yamahtta Taylor is an author and professor at Princeton University who examines race and public policy.

She told KUOW race and equity reporter Patricia Murphy that America is making progress -- but it's mixed.

