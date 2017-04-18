Prince's purple suit from "Purple Rain" on exhibit again

Morning Edition music segment

Today's Morning Edition music is from "Baby I'm a Star" by Prince from the "Purple Rain" soundtrack. One of the famous purple suits that Prince wore in that movie is back on display at the Minnesota History Center in St. Paul. It's part of a special Prince exhibit that will only be up today through Sunday. In addition to the suit, you'll see some of the memorials that people left at First Avenue a year ago when Prince died and the handwritten lyrics Prince wrote in 1977 for the unreleased song "I Hope We Work it Out."

