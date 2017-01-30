Presidents Of Oregon Universities Decry Trump Travel Ban

Oregon’s three largest universities are pushing back against President Trump’s executive order on refugees and other immigrants. University of Oregon, Oregon State University and Portland State University.

OPB All Things Considered Host Kate Davidson spoke to Portland State University’s Vice Provost for International Affairs and Dean of Graduate Studies, Margaret Everett and a recent PSU graduate from Syria, Mahmoud. OPB isn’t using his last name to protect his family and fiancé in Syria. You can listen to the entire conversation above.

All three university presidents have issued statements disagreeing with Friday’s executive order.

Oregon State University President Ed Ray said he’s “angry and disappointed.” He complained of a “unevenly implemented” order. Ray said it’s causing anxiety for what he calls “thoroughly vetted” refugees and others. OSU is recommending its 160 students from the ban-affected countries talk to attorneys before traveling.

"Each of these students and employees is a valued member of our university community," said Ray. "To our knowledge, none of these individuals is presently engaged in international travel and we deeply regret the fear and anxiety they are experiencing."

University of Oregon advises its 39 affected students not travel during the 90-day ban period. UO said it will still admit students from affected countries – while acknowledging the university can’t control a student’s visa status.

"We are troubled by the decision of the new US administration to begin a process of closing our borders by indefinitely banning refugees from Syria, placing a 120-day ban on refugees from all over the world, blocking new visas from seven predominantly Muslim countries (Iran, Iraq, Libya, Somalia, Sudan, Syria, and Yemen) for 90 days, and signaling a religious test for admittance of new refugees," said UO President Michael Schill in a statement. "The UO is proudly committed to welcoming talented individuals from all countries to study, teach, and carry out research and scholarship on our campus."

Portland State University president Wim Wiewel said officials are working with 76 students from the affected countries. Wiewel said the order is having a “chilling effect” not only on those directly affected, but other Muslim and international students.

"Young people from across the world have come to universities in the United States for decades because our higher education system is a global leader in providing educational opportunities," said Wiewel, himself an immigrant to the United States from the Netherlands. "At PSU, our international students provide cultural and academic contributions that are integral to our mission and enrich the campus life of Oregon and domestic students."

Portland State University opened the Fariborz Maseeh College of Engineering and Computer Science building on its downtown campus in 2004. Maseeh was born in Iran and earned two degrees from PSU, before he became an internationally renowned research scientist.

Officials at Oregon Institute of Technology and Southern Oregon University said those universities each have one student from countries affected by the travel ban. OIT and SOU leaders were planning Monday morning to issue statements.

This story is likely to be updated.

