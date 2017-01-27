President Trump's Tweets, Annotated

President Trump tweets a lot.

With tens of millions of followers on Twitter, Trump proposes policy, shares his latest actions and reacts to the news.

But 140 characters rarely gives the full context.

Here, NPR's politics team and reporters from across the newsroom will attempt to do just that for key tweets, from both his official presidential account and his personal @realDonaldTrump account.

They won't be writing about every tweet, just the ones that they can add something substantive to. They'll annotate the key tweets, with a goal of putting them in a broader policy context to share more in-depth reporting on the topics he brings up.



