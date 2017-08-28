President Trump Will Visit Austin On Tuesday

President Donald Trump is scheduled to visit Austin on Tuesday afternoon, as part of a swing through Texas to survey storm damage and be briefed by local and state officials on the impact of Hurricane Harvey.

Trump will visit Corpus Christi Tuesday morning, getting a briefing from officials, and depart at 1:30 p.m. He's scheduled to arrive at Austin-Bergstrom International Airport around 2:25 p.m. From there, he'll head to the Texas Department of Public Safety's Emergency Operations Center on North Lamar for a tour and a briefing from state officials. He's scheduled to leave Austin at 4:20 p.m.

Traffic promises to be heavy during that time, as local police typically close roads along the President's route.

The last time Trump visited Austin was during the 2016 election campaign, when he held a fundraiser and a rally at the Travis County Expo Center.

