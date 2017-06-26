Possible Wash. Government Shutdown | Untested Rape Kits | Geriatric Medicine

Washington lawmakers have three more days to come up with a budget and avoid a state government shutdown. Northwest News Network’s Austin Jenkins fills us in on the details.

Since the passage of statewide reforms last year, Oregon has been steadily working through a backlog of thousands of untested sexual assault evidence kits. While grant funding has allowed for some progress in testing years-old cases, the number of newer untested kits is building up again. We get a progress report from Multnomah County’s Deputy District Attorney Amity Girt and the Oregon Attorney General’s Sexual Assault Task Force executive director Michele Roland-Schwartz.

One way to ensure you’re getting the best care as a senior is to see a geriatrician. The only trouble is there’s a shortage of these doctors. Elizabeth Eckstrom is the director of geriatrics at OHSU and a leader in the field. She’s featured in a forthcoming two-part series from The Portland Tribune and we’ll talk to her about what she’s learned about how older people could be getting better care, even if they can’t get it from a geriatrician.

