Portland Women's March Sparks Discussion Of Privilege And Inclusivity

The Women’s March on Portland that will take place Saturday calls itself a “sister march” to the Women’s March on Washington going on at the same time. The event has prompted intense discussions online about the nature of feminism.

The march was originally organized by a group of women from eastern Oregon. After the NAACP of Portland pulled its endorsement, saying organizers weren’t being inclusive enough, writer and photographer Margaret Jacobsen took the lead.

Jacobsen told OPB’s “Think Out Loud” that discussions on the event’s Facebook page, while heated, were also healthy.

"I don’t believe that bringing different narratives and experiences makes us divided. I think it makes us uncomfortable," she said. "We aren’t all the same. That’s just how it goes. We aren’t equal. We don’t live equally. We don’t have equal rights yet. That’s the whole point of marching."

According to Jacobsen, the Women’s March on Portland is not just a protest against the inauguration of Donald Trump but also a chance to stand up for human rights and an inclusive view of feminism.

"We really have to think of Muslim women, and we have to think of immigrant mothers being taken away from their children if they're deported," she said. "There's so many other issues that we have to think of that isn't just our reproductive rights, and so I think that all of those intersect and we're all affected by them."

The march is scheduled to start at noon Saturday and could snarl traffic in downtown Portland.

To hear the full interview with Jacobsen, use the audio player at the top of this story.

