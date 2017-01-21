Portland Women's March Draws Thousands

Skies dumped heavy rain on Portland as thousands marched through town as part of the Women's March on Washington global demonstration.

The march, guided by Portland police, was slow-moving at first in attempt to accommodate the incredible number of people crowding the streets.

Asked to describe the scene, Portland Police Officer Deshawn Williams said, "Looks like change to me."

More than 50,000 people indicated on Facebook that they planned to attend Women's March Portland. Early crowd estimates are currently unavailable.

TriMet reported large numbers of people filling MAX trains into downtown Portland around 11:30 a.m. Saturday, causing significant delays. At noon, the agency's mobile ticketing app was down with requests overloading the system, but was restored shortly thereafter.

The Women's March Portland is one of 20 sister events in Oregon. Huge crowds gathered in Bend while Eugene's march closed streets, according to news reports. Even Oregon Gov. Kate Brown joined marchers in Salem.

Women's March demonstrations were planned in all 50 states and cities across the globe Saturday.

The demonstration comes on President Donald Trump's first full day in office and the day after Portland police pepper-sprayed crowds protesting Trump's inauguration in the city.

However, Women's March Portland organizer Margaret Jacobsen told "Think Out Loud" Friday the march's intent goes far beyond protesting Trump. Jacobsen said organizers hope to spark inclusive, intersectional feminist discourse.

“We really have to think of Muslim women, and we have to think of immigrant mothers being taken away from their children if they’re deported,” she said. “There’s so many other issues that we have to think of that isn’t just our reproductive rights, and so I think that all of those intersect and we’re all affected by them.”

Rallies and marches are also planned in Seattle, Boise, Spokane and other cities across the region, according to the Associated Press.

This story will be updated.

This story was updated at 12:34 p.m. to include information from TriMet.

This story was updated at 1:14 p.m. with information from Portland, Eugene, Salem and Bend.

