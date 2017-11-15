Portland Superintendent | Ari Shapiro | Hazing In Lake Oswego

Portland Public Schools’ new superintendent, Guadalupe Guerrero, joins us to explain his vision for the district.

National Public Radio’s afternoon host, Ari Shapiro, is home in Portland this week for his first solo show. The includes songs that tell stories of the people he's met in his world travels.

A federal jury found the Lake Oswego School District and the Lakeridge High School Principal, Jennifer Schiele, guilty of negligence after failing to immediately investigate allegations of hazing from 2014. Plaintiff Sabrina Achcar-Winkels said she was hazed and subsequently bullied for speaking out about it. Sabrina and her father, Ray Achcar-Winkels, join us to share their story.

