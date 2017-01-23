 Portland, Seattle Among Most Well-Attended Women's Marches | KUOW News and Information

Portland, Seattle Among Most Well-Attended Women's Marches

    Protesters fill the streets of downtown Los Angeles as they gather for the Women's March against President Donald Trump Saturday, Jan. 21, 2017.

    Jae C. Hong
    Demonstrators march through the rain at Women's March on Portland on Saturday, Jan. 21, 2017.

    John Rosman
    A Portland police officer wearing a "pussyhat" — what has become a symbol of the Women's March — hugs a demonstrator during the Women's March on Portland on Saturday, Jan. 21, 2017.

    John Rosman
    Friends Diana Baird, 87, and Kate Robinson, 81, at the Women's March on Portland. Baird said a woman's right to seek an abortion is particularly important to her. "I believe in women's rights, period," she said. The retirees say at least 20 retired women from the Terwilliger Plaza retirement community joined the march Saturday, Jan. 21, 2017.

    Amelia Templeton
    "She's an environmentalist feminist," Harper's owners said at the Women's March on Portland, Saturday, Jan. 21, 2017.

    Amelia Templeton
    Demonstrators march through the rain at Women's March on Portland on Saturday, Jan. 21, 2017.

    John Rosman
  • <div><div style="color: #454545;">Sisay Berta marched with his sisters Ephrata Berta and Bitania Berta.</div></div><div style="color: #454545;">&nbsp;</div><div style="color: #454545;"><div>"I'm an immigrant. Most of the things he has said, it's against our interest. I've seen people acting differently since his campaign," Sisay said about President Donald Trump during the Women's March on Portland.</div><div>&nbsp;</div><div>Ephrata says the large crowd made her nervous at first, "But everybody started greeting me and they were nice.It makes me feel good that other people care about the same things that I care about. "</div></div>
    Sisay Berta marched with his sisters Ephrata Berta and Bitania Berta.
     
    "I'm an immigrant. Most of the things he has said, it's against our interest. I've seen people acting differently since his campaign," Sisay said about President Donald Trump during the Women's March on Portland.
     
    Ephrata says the large crowd made her nervous at first, "But everybody started greeting me and they were nice.It makes me feel good that other people care about the same things that I care about. "

    Amelia Templeton
    A girl peers above the crowd at Women's March on Portland Saturday, Jan. 21, 2017.

    John Rosman
  • <div style="color: #454545;">"Election night was tough for us. We felt it was important for her to do this with her grandma. It was important for us to have a couple generations here," Jesse Cooke said as he carried his 7-month-old daughter Adelaide during the Women's March on Portland.</div><div style="color: #454545;">&nbsp;</div><div style="color: #454545;">&nbsp;</div>
    "Election night was tough for us. We felt it was important for her to do this with her grandma. It was important for us to have a couple generations here," Jesse Cooke said as he carried his 7-month-old daughter Adelaide during the Women's March on Portland.
     
     

    Amelia Templeton
    Demonstrators march through the rain at Women's March on Portland on Saturday, Jan. 21, 2017.

    John Rosman
    Demonstrators gather at Pioneer Place in downtown Portland during the Women's March Saturday, Jan. 21, 2017.

    Amelia Templeton
    A little boy marching along with his mother, fist bumps a police officer during the Women's March on Portland, Saturday, Jan. 21, 2017.

    Amelia Templeton
    Young girls carry signs through the streets of Portland during the Women's March Saturday, Jan. 21, 2017.

    Amelia Templeton
    Demonstrators march through the rain at Women's March on Portland on Saturday, Jan. 21, 2017.

    John Rosman
    A woman pauses to take in the crowd during the Women's March on Portland on Saturday, Jan. 21, 2017.

    Amelia Templeton
    Many signs at the Women's March on Portland feature divisive things President Donald Trump said during his campaign.

    John Rosman
    Demonstrators march through the rain at Women's March on Portland on Saturday, Jan. 21, 2017.

    John Rosman
    Demonstrators cross the Morrison Bridge onto Portland's Waterfront for Women's March on Portland on Saturday, Jan. 21, 2017.

    John Rosman
    An onlooker surveys the crowd on the west side of Portland during the Women's March Saturday, Jan. 21, 2017.

    Phoebe Flanigan
    A woman wears a pink bra on her head during the Women's March on Portland on Saturday, Jan. 21, 2017.

    Amelia Templeton
    Demonstrators stand near a spray-painted anti-Trump message on the side of downtown Portland building during the Women's March on Portland on Saturday, Jan. 21, 2017.

    John Rosman
    Women dressed in the spirit of famed Russian protest band Pussy Riot stand in unity during the Women's March on Portland, Saturday, Jan. 21, 2017.

    Amelia Templeton
    An aerial view of the crowd from the Morrison Bridge during the Women's March on Portland on Saturday, Jan. 21, 2017.

    John Rosman
    Demonstrators march through the rain at the Women's March on Portland on Saturday, Jan. 21, 2017.

    John Rosman
    Demonstrators march through the rain at Women's March on Portland on Saturday, Jan. 21, 2017.

    John Rosman
    Demonstrators march through the rain at Women's March on Portland on Saturday, Jan. 21, 2017.

    John Rosman
    Women hold signs at Women's March Portland on Saturday, Jan. 21, 2017.

    John Rosman
    Demonstrators march through the rain at Women's March Portland on Saturday, Jan. 21, 2017.

    John Rosman
    Demonstrators pour from bridges onto Portland's waterfront at Women's March Portland on Saturday, Jan. 21, 2017.

    John Rosman
    Demonstrators pour off the Morrison Bridge to the Portland waterfront for the Women's March on Saturday, Jan. 21, 2017.

    John Rosman
    Members of the March Fourth Marching Band demonstrate downtown in Portland for the Women's March.

    Phoebe Flanigan
    Demonstrators march through the rain at Women's March Portland on Saturday, Jan. 21, 2017.

    John Rosman
    Demonstraters march at Women's March Portland on Saturday, Jan. 21, 2017.

    John Rosman
    Demonstrators march through the rain at Women's March Portland on Saturday, Jan. 21, 2017.

    John Rosman
    Rain-soaked signs pile up near a public trashcan after the Women's March on Portland, Saturday, Jan. 21, 2017.

    Amelia Templeton
Originally published on January 23, 2017 4:28 pm

By some estimates, nearly 100,000 people attended the Women's March in Portland on Saturday. In Seattle, that number was estimated around 175,000.

While people across the nation turned out for solidarity marches with the Women's March on Washington, western cities saw some of the highest rates in the country.

Researchers Jeremy Pressman of the University of Connecticut and Erica Chenoweth at the University of Denver have compiled estimated numbers for marches around the world. The pair point out they created the list for public interest, rather than any association with the universities.

Not surprisingly, Washington, D.C. — where the movement to protest the policies of the incoming Trump administration originated — had the most well attended march in the nation, according to the data. Around 680,000 people marched there for women's rights, which is more people than actually live in the city.

But western cities were also near the top of the list, when comparing the top 20 most populous cities in the nation.

Denver came in second on that list, and Seattle was No. 3, with a turnout around 25 percent per capita.

Portland, with a population estimated at 632,309 in the latest Census Bureau figures, ranked sixth when compared to the nation's largest cities. Turnout in Portland was just under 16 percent.

The cities with the smallest turnouts were in states that favored President Donald Trump in the election. Those include San Antonio, Texas; Columbus, Ohio and Jacksonville, Florida.

Here are the top 20 most populous cities in the nation, plus Portland and Washington, D.C., ranked by turnout per capita:

Copyright 2017 Oregon Public Broadcasting. To see more, visit Oregon Public Broadcasting.

