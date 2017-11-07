 Portland Police Report | Sheriff ICE Investigation | Mandatory Reporting In Salem-Keizer | KUOW News and Information

Portland Police Report | Sheriff ICE Investigation | Mandatory Reporting In Salem-Keizer

By Allison Frost, Samantha Matsumoto, Andrew Dorn 2 hours ago
  • <p>In this Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2017, photo released by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement shows foreign nationals being arrested this week during a targeted enforcement operation conducted by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) aimed at immigration fugitives, re-entrants and at-large criminal aliens in Los Angeles. Immigrant advocates on Friday, Feb. 10, 2017, decried a series of arrests that federal deportation agents said aimed to round up criminals in Southern California but they believe mark a shift in enforcement under the Trump administration.</p>
    View Slideshow 1 of 2

    In this Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2017, photo released by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement shows foreign nationals being arrested this week during a targeted enforcement operation conducted by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) aimed at immigration fugitives, re-entrants and at-large criminal aliens in Los Angeles. Immigrant advocates on Friday, Feb. 10, 2017, decried a series of arrests that federal deportation agents said aimed to round up criminals in Southern California but they believe mark a shift in enforcement under the Trump administration.

    Charles Reed
  • <p>Multnomah County Sheriff Mike Reese&nbsp;</p>
    View Slideshow 2 of 2

    Multnomah County Sheriff Mike Reese 

    courtesy of Multnomah County

  

The city’s Independent Police Review has released its full investigation into former Portland Police Chief Larry O’Dea. We talk with OPB's Amelia Templeton to get the highlights.

Last Thursday, the Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office released the findings of an internal investigation into whether deputies broke rules by helping federal immigration agents detain and deport six men. The deputies were cleared of wrongdoing because the investigation found the sheriff’s office did not clearly detail its policy to employees. We're joined by OPB's Amelia Templeton, who reported on the investigation, and by Multnomah County Sheriff Mike Reese. 

Teachers and staff in the Salem-Keizer School District were recently informed that they are required to report students who they learn, or suspect, are engaging in sexual activity. The school district says the policy aligns with Oregon’s mandatory reporting law because the law says minors are not able to give consent. We talk with Lillian Govus, director of communications for Salem-Keizer public schools, Leslie Harris, who is a professor of law at the University of Oregon, and Kimberly Schott, a junior at McNary High School.

Copyright 2017 Oregon Public Broadcasting. To see more, visit Oregon Public Broadcasting.

Tags: 
Acquired