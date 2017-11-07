Portland Police Report | Sheriff ICE Investigation | Mandatory Reporting In Salem-Keizer

The city’s Independent Police Review has released its full investigation into former Portland Police Chief Larry O’Dea. We talk with OPB's Amelia Templeton to get the highlights.

Last Thursday, the Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office released the findings of an internal investigation into whether deputies broke rules by helping federal immigration agents detain and deport six men. The deputies were cleared of wrongdoing because the investigation found the sheriff’s office did not clearly detail its policy to employees. We're joined by OPB's Amelia Templeton, who reported on the investigation, and by Multnomah County Sheriff Mike Reese.

Teachers and staff in the Salem-Keizer School District were recently informed that they are required to report students who they learn, or suspect, are engaging in sexual activity. The school district says the policy aligns with Oregon’s mandatory reporting law because the law says minors are not able to give consent. We talk with Lillian Govus, director of communications for Salem-Keizer public schools, Leslie Harris, who is a professor of law at the University of Oregon, and Kimberly Schott, a junior at McNary High School.

