Portland Police Could Face Civil Suit After Man Receives Broken Nose, Eye Socket

A man arrested in East Portland last September has notified the city that he plans to file a civil suit against several police officers for unlawful use of force.

The incident took place when several officers were serving Christopher Fish with a warrant for his arrest related to a probation violation.

"The officers assaulted Mr. Fish by using unreasonable and excessive force which broke his orbital socket, fractured his nose, and caused lasting psychological damage," wrote Noah Horst, the attorney representing Fish.

Fish made a cellphone recording of the encounter that captured officers threatening to kill him and his dog as they were trying to convince him to come out of his trailer.

"You guys are being recorded right now," Fish said on the video. "That's great," one of the officers responded.

When Fish told the officers he wanted 10 more minutes to smoke a cigarette, Officer Matthew Begoni responded angrily.

"You can come out now, or we're going to come in in 30 f seconds," Begoni said on the recording. “Stop moving your f hands or I’m going to shoot you in your head.”

According to The Oregonian, which first reported the allegations of excessive force, two officers eventually entered the trailer and punched Fish in the face multiple times while taking him into custody.

A different officer at the scene took photographs afterward, which show Fish with blood on his face and two black eyes.

In addition to the allegation that Fish was assaulted, the tort claim asserts officers failed to get Fish timely medical care for his injuries and damaged his property.

Fish was charged resisting arrest. A jury acquitted him of that charge last month.

The city’s independent police review division is investigating the incident.

