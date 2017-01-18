Portland Mayor Says Police Will Intervene In Trump Protests If Necessary

Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler is calling on people protesting the inauguration of Donald Trump this week to do so peacefully.

“We have an opportunity this week to show the rest of the nation that we are a community that is very active and very engaged but we’re also peaceful,” Wheeler said at a press conference Wednesday.

Portland police said they expect up to 8,000 people at protests Friday on Inauguration Day and more than 30,000 at the women’s march planned Saturday.

Wheeler said police will be deployed to protect private property from vandalism and to ensure that protesters don’t shut down the freeways and public transit routes.

Organizers of the women’s march say 34,000 people have indicated on Facebook they will join.

The march will wind through 44 blocks of downtown Portland. Organizers have a permit and are coordinating with police.

Police Chief Mike Marshman said he’s also expecting a student walkout Thursday and multiple protests Friday. Marshman said the people organizing the other protests are not sharing their plans with the police.

Gov. Kate Brown has offered support from Oregon State Police and the National Guard in the event that protests become violent.

