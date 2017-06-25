Portland Lets Loose At 2017 World Naked Bike Ride

The World Naked Bike Ride in Portland is one of the largest editions of the international event, partly because it meets the city's quirk factor.

The ride came at the height of a short heat wave in the Willamette Valley. An, ahem, breezy ride was quite welcome as temperatures climbed into the upper 90s.

Thousands swarmed Fernhill Park in Northeast Portland to revel in their nakedness before the ride.

They then cascaded through the northeast quadrant to a picturesque Burnside Bridge, the westbound lanes of which became the site of shared euphoria.

The route isn't revealed prior to the event, so ending on Burnside was a pleasant surprise for many.

It's hard to think of something more Portland than a throng of naked bicyclists dancing in the glow of the city's famous White Stag sign.

