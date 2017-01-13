Portland Choreographer Tahni Holt Revels In the Forbidden

When it comes to women, there are two things American culture doesn’t look so kindly on: age and weight. Portland dance veteran Tahni Holt’s newest show, “Sensation/Disorientation,” delights in both.

By the time the audience walks into the theater, the performance has already begun. A heap of dancers writhe across the floor in an undulating mass of brightly patterned skirts, splayed hair and little flashes of gold lamé, like some thrift store reenactment of a Gustav Klimt painting.

A tone slowly builds, and the six dancers eventually break into pairs, rolling, lifting and collapsing into each other.

“A lot of this work features women's bodies on the ground, experiencing or reveling in the weight of their bodies, the heaviness of their bodies, which is something we culturally cannot fathom or talk about,” says Reed College theater professor Kate Bredeson, who worked with Holt as a dramaturge, providing research and a second set of eyes and opinions. “It moves me regularly to tears because I watch these six women on the ground, and it's not about victimization at all; it's actually this incredible power, but it's mixed with a fatigue.”

Power and fatigue, weight and weightlessness, youth and age — these are just a few of the themes that Holt plays with in “Sensation/Disorientation,” running Jan. 18–22 at Reed College’s Diver Studio Theatre as part of White Bird’s "Uncaged Series."

“As I get older, I recognize that I'm in a field that really values and champions new and really values and champions youth,” says Holt on why she cast dancers ranging from 15 to 57 years old. “For me, the question is: What is my relevancy in my field as I get older?”

There’s no question for Paul King, who has followed Holt’s work since the late '90s. Along with Walter Jaffe, he runs the local dance promoter White Bird, which commissioned “Sensation/Disorientation.”

“If you look at who started contemporary dance, modern dance, it's women, women, women,” says King, adding that the Martha Graham Dance Company turned 90 last year. “But the artists who are still around and very successful are male choreographers. So this is a great opportunity to have Tahni really delve deeply into these topics that affect women so much.”

King says they’ve always been impressed by the depth of Holt’s ideas and the nature of her creative process. Everyone in the project is invited to contribute ideas and feedback in what some of the dancers and crew call a radical openness.

“In certain dance collaborations, I just compose music, and then it’s played back, and this is performed live,” says musician Luke Wyland of the band AU. Wyland has collaborated with Holt on several projects.

“What is always enticing to me about working with Tahni is that each night, each performance, while having the same overall arc, there’re these really nice little shifts through each performance that for me keeps it lively,” he says.

To understand how the show has evolved, take for example, a section where the dancers fold over and hoist their skirts over their heads, totally obscuring their upper bodies. It’s a strange reversal, where suddenly hips and legs seem the core of their beings, as they take tiny steps backwards.

“The thing that I think is so great about that moment is that it came from a practical concern that we wanted them to remove their skirts,” says Bredeson. "And we didn't want them to pull them down, right, because that gesture reads in a lot of ways."

“It really does speak to your legs and ass being exposed, and it speaks more to the objectification of women,” agrees Holt.

“And it’s a cool moment to — and again, this is something I'm so interested in the way Tahni works — is it led us to change some ideas about costuming,” continues Bredeson. “Instead of shying away from what you’re describing of the highlighting of the particular body parts that are showcased there, it was like, ‘oh, okay, let’s showcase them!’ So now everybody's in bright lamé, gold, butt-hugging unitards.”

Holt didn’t explicitly make “Sensation/Disorientation” in response to an election in which women’s bodies figured so prominently, nor did she plan to stage it on inauguration weekend, but just as the dancers at times lift each other up or lean on each other, Holt and the ensemble see the project as having provided them solace and strength.

“It's hard to know exactly how to stand up right now; it's hard to know what to do,” she says. “And this has given me a really clear direction of what I'm supposed to be doing right now. I think that having it be on the weekend of the inauguration and having so many women marches across the nation, it just feels galvanizing, and it feels appropriate, and it feels real.”

“Sensation/Disorientation” succeeds in making you see the bodies of six, multi-generational women in a new, gold-lame tinged light. It’s not virtuosic like many dance performances. It’s not sexy. Sometimes it’s not familiar at all. But perhaps that’s exactly what makes it real.

