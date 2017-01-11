Portland Area Hit With Historic Snowfall Tuesday Night, More On The Way

It was a historic evening for Portland and surrounding areas Tuesday night as record snowfall led to one of the snowiest days ever recorded at the Portland International Airport.

By 5 a.m. Wednesday morning, the National Weather Service said it recorded 6.5 inches at their offices near the airport.

“That makes this the ninth snowiest calendar day at PDX since 1940,” said Colby Neuman, a meteorologist with the NWS in Portland. The agency also described it as the snowiest day in the Portland and Vancouver area since Jan. 20, 2008.

Elsewhere, the snowfall was much heavier. On average, the city and surrounding communities received 8-12 inches of snow Tuesday evening into Wednesday morning.

The Oregon Department of Transportation said chains are required for all vehicles traveling on Portland metro area highways Wednesday morning, and advise people to stay home if they can.

Portland police said, much like a storm that came quickly upon the region in December, many people had difficulty traveling Tuesday night.

“The reports are that there were hundreds of cars abandoned on the highways and dozens, if not hundreds of people stranded in their vehicles," said Sgt. Christopher Burley.

Officers assisted by transporting some people to central precinct. They continued to check on cars throughout the morning, as weather allowed, Burley said.

The heavy snowfall has also left more than 37,ooo Portland General Electric customers without power as of 7:40 a.m. Wednesday morning. Clackamas County was hit the hardest with more than 18,000 customers without power, while more than 12,000 are without power in Multnomah County.

The NWS had a tough time just keeping up with the changing forecast as the snow fell late Tuesday, said fellow meteorologist Clinton Rockey.

“What we saw across the region was a nightmare unfolding for the area. Snowfalls in the metro area, boy I tell you, it was really a lot of fun for us to figure out what’s going on," he said.

The metro region saw the unusual phenomenon of what’s known as “thundersnow.” Which is what it sounds like: a thunderstorm during a snowstorm.

“You get very unstable air above us, and we had those thunderstorms there, but because it's so cold underneath down here in the lowlands, the snow that was falling at them was coming down at a much heavier rate," Rockey said. "If you were outside and got to see it, it’s quite a treat."

The Portland International Airport was closed for two hours late Tuesday night as crews worked to clear the runways during the heaviest snowfall, said Kama Simonds, a spokeswoman with the Port of Portland. About 1,000 people spent the night at PDX, she said.

As of 8 a.m. Wednesday, about 50 flights had been canceled and there were a number of delays, but airlines were operating flights.

"If you think that you have a flight going out today, check with your airline and then give yourself plenty of time to proceed to the airport," Simonds said. "They continue to plow and treat the surfaces."

The last time the Portland airport had all it's runways shut down was during an ice storm in 2004.

Some surrounding areas in the Portland metro area received significantly more snowfall than others, with Beaverton, the West Hills, Vancouver and areas of southwest Washington up to Salmon Creek receiving on average between 10-12 inches of snow. In North Portland, the NWS recorded 13 inches of snow at 3 a.m Wednesday.

But areas south of Portland fared much better in regards to the historic snowfall, with Tualatin, West Linn and Oregon City receiving around 3-6 inches of snow. As much as 3 inches of snowfall is in the high hills surrounding Salem, with only about 1-2 inches in the city proper.

“There’s a pretty sharp line between the haves and the have-nots” when it comes to snowfall, Neuman said.

Eugene has been hit fairly hard this winter with snow and ice but escaped last night relatively unscathed with no official reports of snow, according to the NWS. Corvallis was getting reports of snow sticking to the grass late Tuesday night, but nothing was sticking to roads or sidewalks by midnight last night, Neuman said.

In the Columbia River Gorge, Hood River received an additional 3-4 inches of snow overnight, bringing their total to 10 inches of snowfall since Tuesday. Interstate 84 from Troutdale to Hood River is closed to all traffic.

State agencies in Clackamas, Columbia, Gilliam, Hood River, Multnomah, Sherman, Wasco, Washington, Wheeler all announced closures early Wednesday. Crook, Deschutes and Jefferson counties said they would open around 10 a.m.

And the snow isn't done. For much of the Willamette Valley north of Salem, accumulation will continue.

“We’re expecting 1-4 inches of snow, mainly this morning,” Neuman said. “It won’t be nearly as intense as we saw last night.”

But with temperatures expected to stay at or below freezing for the region through the end of the week, he added that a big melt won't happen anytime soon.

“What you see now is what you’ll have through the end of the week.”

