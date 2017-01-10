Port Of Vancouver Names CEO Finalists

The Port of Vancouver has named three finalists for CEO.

The candidates include: Edward Galligan, the executive director for the Port of Olympia; Arthur Scheunemann, the former CEO of the economic development council for Seattle and King County; and Julianna Marler, the Port’s current interim CEO.

The finalists were chosen from about 80 applicants, according to Port officials, who hope to have a new CEO in place by March.

The next CEO will be tasked with navigating how to handle what would be the nation’s largest oil-by-rail terminal.

The candidates will be interviewed by a public panel on Jan. 19 followed by an executive session of port commissioners on Jan. 20 to discuss the candidates.

Commissioners could vote as early as Jan. 24 on who they want as their next CEO, port officials said.

