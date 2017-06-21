 Poll: McGinn and Durkan lead Seattle mayor's race | KUOW News and Information

Poll: McGinn and Durkan lead Seattle mayor's race

By 4 hours ago
Former Mayor Mike McGinn is perhaps the best-known candidate in the Seattle mayor's race, and he's in first place (at 19 percent) in an exclusive KUOW/KING Survey USA poll of likely voters out Wednesday.

Former federal prosecutor Jenny Durkan is second in the new poll (14 percent). She's raised more than $250,000 to close the gap, far more than any other candidate. 

Next in the poll:

  • Lawyer and activist Nikkita Oliver, 9 percent
  • State Senator Bob Hasegawa, 8 percent
  • Former state Rep. Jessyn Farrell, 6 percent
  • Urban planner Cary Moon, 3 percent
  • The other 15 candidates were at 1 percent or less.

But 38 percent of residents were undecided with three weeks to go before ballots start showing up in mail boxes.

A third of likely voters said current Mayor Ed Murray should have run for re-election, and around the same number say they would have voted for him. Of these, more than a quarter said they favored McGinn as a second choice.

Murray was considered a shoo-in for re-election until April, when a civil lawsuit was filed accusing him of sexually abusing underage teens back in the 1980s. Murray has denied the accusations, but he dropped out of the race, saying the lawsuit made his re-election unlikely and he had to focus on defending himself. The lawsuit was dropped last week, and Murray hinted that a write-in campaign was possible.

The KUOW/KING poll also provides some insight into who is supporting the candidates.

McGinn found support from young, male, middle-income people. He had backing from Republicans and independents.

Durkan’s supporters tended to be independents, older, female and affluent.

Oliver got significant support from liberals and Democrats.

Beyond the mayor’s race, the poll found:

  • 66 percent of respondents supported a new tax on city’s highest earners; 23 percent opposed the income tax; and 12 percent were unsure.
  • 48 percent supported rezoning parts of the city from single-family homes to multi-family; 29 percent opposed that; 22 percent weren’t sure.
  • Respondents were split on a new tax on soda and other sweetened drinks: 31 percent were in favor, no matter how the revenue was used, 31 percent were opposed, and 38 percent said it depended on how revenue would be used.

On a topic with significant political ramifications in Seattle, people were split over a new youth jail planned for the Central District: 29 percent said don’t build the jail at all; 23 percent said build it as planned; 27 percent said build it elsewhere; 22 percent were unsure.

On the issue of homelessness, 86 percent described it as a major problem or crisis. And their preferred response from Seattle’s next mayor? Raise taxes — 30 percent; followed by more sanctioned camps, 24 percent; break up illegal camping, 15 percent; reduce services, 10 percent. 

SurveyUSA interviewed 900 city of Seattle adults 06/06/17 through 06/18/17. Of the adults, 800 were registered to vote. Of the registered voters, SurveyUSA identified 503 who were most likely to vote in the 08/01/17 primary. This research was conducted using blended sample, mixed mode. Respondents reachable on a home telephone (39 percent of likely voters) were interviewed on their home telephone in he recorded voice of a professional announcer. Respondents not reachable on a home telephone (61 percent of likely voters) were shown a questionnaire on the display of their smartphone, tablet or other electronic device.

