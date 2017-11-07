Police Investigating Deadly Shooting In Downtown Portland

Portland police are investigating a shooting that left one man dead near the city’s South Park Blocks early Tuesday morning.

Officers found a deceased man lying on the sidewalk around 1 a.m., according to a news release from the Portland Police Bureau. Witnesses told police that several people ran from the area after hearing gunfire.

No arrests have been made. Police say based on what they know at this point, there is no danger to the public.

SW Montgomery Street from SW Park Avenue to SW 10th Avenue is closed to all traffic during the investigation.

