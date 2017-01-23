Pink Floyd finally figured out new technology on tour for 'Dark Side of the Moon'

Today's Morning Edition music is from Pink Floyd with the song "Money" off "The Dark Side of the Moon."

The band was just beginning to tour with the album 45 years ago this month. The music required a fair amount of technology that was new at the time, and they ran into some technical problems during their early shows. They had to abandon plans to play the music midway through their fourth show on the tour, but they finally got through the full album on their next try. That was Jan. 21, 1972.

"Dark Side of the Moon" ultimately became Pink Floyd's most commercially successful album and one of the best-selling worldwide.

