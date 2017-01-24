Physician lawmaker quickly reacted to help Dayton

Gov. Mark Dayton collapsed during his State of the State address Monday night, ending the speech early. A news release from the governor's office Monday night said the governor "quickly recovered, walked out of the Capitol and returned home."

MPR's Cathy Wurzer spoke with Sen. Scott Jensen, R-Chaska, a doctor, who was one of two medical professionals in the Senate who responded immediately when the governor fell.

"Basically, running up there, there were two thoughts in my mind," said Jensen. "We're either in a situation where we have fainting, or we have some cardiovascular problem."

After seeing that the governor was not having trouble breathing, Jensen suggested that Dayton lay down and lift his legs above his head to maximize blood flow to his brain, explained Jensen.

