 PHOTOS: Space Needle construction continues | KUOW News and Information

PHOTOS: Space Needle construction continues

By 4 minutes ago
  • The sunset is shown from a suspended scaffolding below the new rotating restaurant in the Space Needle on Monday, November 6, 2017, in Seattle.
    View Slideshow 1 of 7
    The sunset is shown from a suspended scaffolding below the new rotating restaurant in the Space Needle on Monday, November 6, 2017, in Seattle. Tap of click on the first image to see more.
    KUOW Photo/Megan Farmer
  • he main portion of the Space Needle's Century Project construction will be complete in May of 2018.
    View Slideshow 2 of 7
    he main portion of the Space Needle's Century Project construction will be complete in May of 2018.
    KUOW Photo/Megan Farmer
  • Construction workers stand on what will be the new rotating restaurant at the Space Needle on Monday, November 6, 2017, in Seattle.
    View Slideshow 3 of 7
    Construction workers stand on what will be the new rotating restaurant at the Space Needle on Monday, November 6, 2017, in Seattle.
    KUOW Photo/Megan Farmer
  • Construction continues on what will be the new rotating restaurant at the Space Needle on Monday, November 6, 2017, in Seattle. When complete, it will be the only rotating restaurant with a glass floor in the world.
    View Slideshow 4 of 7
    When complete, the rotating restaurant will be the only one in the world with a glass floor.
    KUOW Photo/Megan Farmer
  • A view of Mount Rainier is shown from the suspended scaffolding below the new rotating restaurant at the Space Needle on Monday, November 6, 2017, in Seattle.
    View Slideshow 5 of 7
    A view of Mount Rainier is shown from the suspended scaffolding below the new rotating restaurant at the Space Needle on Monday, November 6, 2017, in Seattle.
    KUOW Photo/Megan Farmer
  • A view of downtown Seattle is shown from the suspended scaffolding below the new rotating restaurant at the Space Needle on Monday, November 6, 2017, in Seattle.
    View Slideshow 6 of 7
    A view of downtown Seattle is shown from the suspended scaffolding below the new rotating restaurant at the Space Needle on Monday, November 6, 2017, in Seattle.
    KUOW Photo/Megan Farmer
  • A construction worker uses a flashlight to exit the suspended scaffolding below the new rotating restaurant at the Space Needle on Monday, November 6, 2017, in Seattle.
    View Slideshow 7 of 7
    A construction worker uses a flashlight to exit the suspended scaffolding below the new rotating restaurant at the Space Needle on Monday, November 6, 2017, in Seattle.
    KUOW Photo/Megan Farmer

The first phase of the Space Needle's Century Project construction will be complete in May of 2018. The 55-year-old landmark will feature the first ever rotating restaurant with a glass floor upon completion of the project. “It’ll just be you and the view,” said Karen Olson, chief marketing officer for the Space Needle. 

"The biggest thing is planning. We’re only a five story building, we just happen to be 500 feet in the air," said Olson, when asked what the most difficult obstacle has been thus far. "We’re honoring the structure, the legacy of it. It’s like 3-D chess." 

Tags: 
Space Needle
construction
Seattle
Downtown Seattle

Related Content

Take a look inside the tunnel that will replace the Alaskan Way viaduct

By Nov 3, 2017
Construction continues on the SR-99 tunnel on Thursday, November 2, 2017, in Seattle.
KUOW Photo/Megan Farmer

The downtown Seattle tunnel that will replace the Alaskan Way viaduct is edging closer to completion.

The upper level of the double-decker highway is about 90 percent complete, according to project manager Chris Dixon.

Is it the rain? Why Seattle is an engine of creativity

By Nov 3, 2017
KUOW Photo/Megan Farmer

When playwright Andrew Russell moved to Seattle in 2009, his mother came to visit. It was her first trip to the Pacific Northwest.

She told him something that he hasn’t forgotten: “Seattle is a great place to keep a secret.”