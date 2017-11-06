PHOTOS: Space Needle construction continues

The first phase of the Space Needle's Century Project construction will be complete in May of 2018. The 55-year-old landmark will feature the first ever rotating restaurant with a glass floor upon completion of the project. “It’ll just be you and the view,” said Karen Olson, chief marketing officer for the Space Needle.

"The biggest thing is planning. We’re only a five story building, we just happen to be 500 feet in the air," said Olson, when asked what the most difficult obstacle has been thus far. "We’re honoring the structure, the legacy of it. It’s like 3-D chess."