Photos: Portland Celebrates Pride

A man affixes a giant rainbow flag to the front of a building in Portland's Old Town/China Town neighborhood during the 2017 Pride Parade.

The crowd cheers as the 2017 Portland Pride Parade gets underway Sunday, June 18, 2017.

Performers from the world-famous Darcelle XV Showplace drag show ride along the Portland Pride Parade route on Segways Sunday, June 18, 2017.

A Portland Pride Parade attendee dances while holding a sign reading "All we need is love and a gay president."

Portland Pride Parade-goers wave to the crowd Sunday, June 18, 2017.

Parade-goers dance along the route of the 2017 Portland Pride Parade.