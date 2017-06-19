 Photos: Portland Celebrates Pride | KUOW News and Information

Photos: Portland Celebrates Pride

By Bryan M. Vance 1 hour ago
    A man affixes a giant rainbow flag to the front of a building in Portland's Old Town/China Town neighborhood during the 2017 Pride Parade.

    Bryan M. Vance
    The crowd cheers as the 2017 Portland Pride Parade gets underway Sunday, June 18, 2017.

    Bryan M. Vance
    Performers from the world-famous Darcelle XV Showplace drag show ride along the Portland Pride Parade route on Segways Sunday, June 18, 2017.

    Bryan M. Vance
    A Portland Pride Parade attendee dances while holding a sign reading "All we need is love and a gay president."

    Bryan M. Vance
    Portland Pride Parade-goers wave to the crowd Sunday, June 18, 2017. 

    Bryan M. Vance
    Parade-goers dance along the route of the 2017 Portland Pride Parade. 

    Bryan M. Vance
