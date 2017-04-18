 Payment slip-up slowed down affordable housing in Seattle | KUOW News and Information

Payment slip-up slowed down affordable housing in Seattle

By 1 hour ago
  • A year ago, 1,400 people showed up for 110 affordable units on Beacon Hill.
    A year ago, 1,400 people showed up for 110 affordable units on Beacon Hill.
    KUOW Photo/Liz Jones

Seattle officials are calling for improvements in how the city holds developers accountable. That’s because of a problem the Office of City Auditor found in how the city tracks new construction.

A new audit shows some developers who agreed to pay for affordable housing were not held to their payment deadlines. Developers are granted extra floor space if they pay into an affordable housing fund. The audit shows at least 10 developers made late payments in recent years. In some cases city staff didn't collect enough, based on the size of the developer's building.

One company alone was late in paying $3.4 million for affordable housing.

City Councilmember Mike O'Brien requested the audit and says the city could have used that affordable housing money by now.

O'Brien: "In this housing crisis it's always great to have that money sooner so we can get affordable units built sooner. It's disappointing we didn't have those controls in place and I'm not happy about that."

The audit shows a total of $3.7 million in payments were late.

The city's departments of Housing, and Construction and Inspections are responsible for collecting the money. The payments are a key part of the city's plan to make more affordable housing available.

Now, O’Brien wants city staff to find a better way to track new construction.

O'Brien: "I want a system where anybody in the city can look at a project that's happening in their neighborhood and go to a website and see what that project is, and specifically what are their contributions to affordable housing. How is it calculated, how many units, how much money."

He says the way construction is tracked now is cumbersome and difficult for even the city auditor to follow.

The auditor is also recommending improvements within the responsible city departments.

Officials in those offices say they are working toward improving the issues outlined in the audit, though much of this work isn't complete.

Tags: 
housing
development
City of Seattle
affordable housing

Related Content

Former Seattle mayor McGinn jumps into the 2017 mayoral race

By , & 20 hours ago
Former Seattle Mayor Mike McGinn in the KUOW studios.
KUOW Photo/Bond Huberman

Bill Radke talks to former Seattle mayor Mike McGinn on why he's running for mayor. 

And we talk to David Kroman, city reporter for Crosscut, and Heidi Groover, city hall reporter for The Stranger, about how McGinn's announcement affects the mayoral race. 

Eye-popping photos of Black Lives Matter rally in Seattle

By Daniel Berman Apr 15, 2017
'If you feel it in your heart that means the drum is working,' said Mama Love, during a Black Lives Matter rally and march in Seattle Saturday April 15, 2017.
Daniel Berman for KUOW

We didn't want your standard protest photos for the Black Lives Matter march in Seattle on Saturday afternoon. 

Why Seattle’s utility billing system was late and $43M over budget

By Apr 12, 2017

We now know why Seattle's new utility billing system took so long and cost so much to launch.

The new billing system for Seattle City Light and Seattle Public Utilities came in $43 million over budget and was nearly a year late when it went online in 2016.