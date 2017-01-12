For Pacific Northwest Teachers, Too Many Snow Days Slows Learning

Students are missing yet another day of school Thursday as snow and ice continue to blanket much of the Pacific Northwest. Many school districts have now blown through the days they set aside for winter weather and must add to the end of the school year to make up the difference.

But a winter as harsh as this one takes its toll on our education system in other ways. OPB "Morning Edition" host Geoff Norcross talked to Angela Landy, an English teacher at David Douglas High School in East Portland, about what all this lost classroom time means.

Click play on the audio player at the top of this article to hear their conversation.

