Our lives have been changed by technology, but our physiology has not.

How do old parenting dilemmas adapt to new technologies? Parents: when you’re raising kids in the technological age, how much wiggle room with screen time do you give them? How has your own tech use changed in response to what you want them to be doing? And… is it really tech time if everyone is playing with a sensor-enabled ball, but you’re all outside?

Geekwire co-founder Todd Bishop, and Jody Allard, managing editor of ParentMap, explored those questions in conversation with Bill Radke. They spoke about the pressures of parenting in public, the ambient nature of today’s technologies, and the values of boredom.