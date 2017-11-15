 OSU-Cascades Unveils Master Plan For Campus Expansion | KUOW News and Information

By Amanda Peacher 25 minutes ago
    The proposed campus expansion would be divided into four districts within Bend.

    Courtesy of OSU-Cascades

Oregon State University-Cascades revealed a plan for its campus expansion in Bend on Wednesday. 

The plan includes new academic buildings, roads, athletic fields and a recreation center. It’s a long-term build out for a campus that OSU leaders say will eventually house 5,000 students. 

OSU-Cascades Vice President Becky Johnson said the plan includes options for public and private partnerships.

"Whether that may be on a health and wellness center or a performing arts center — certainly athletic fields," Johnson said. "I think it’s going to be a really great use of this land that is strategically located in the heart of Bend." 

The plan also includes solar panels and geothermal developments. OSU-Cascades wants to be a net zero energy campus

In February, OSU-Cascades will ask state lawmakers for $38 million to help fund the next academic building for the campus. 

The master plan must be approved by the city before it can move forward.

