OSU-Cascades Unveils Master Plan For Campus Expansion

Oregon State University-Cascades revealed a plan for its campus expansion in Bend on Wednesday.

The plan includes new academic buildings, roads, athletic fields and a recreation center. It’s a long-term build out for a campus that OSU leaders say will eventually house 5,000 students.

OSU-Cascades Vice President Becky Johnson said the plan includes options for public and private partnerships.

"Whether that may be on a health and wellness center or a performing arts center — certainly athletic fields," Johnson said. "I think it’s going to be a really great use of this land that is strategically located in the heart of Bend."

The plan also includes solar panels and geothermal developments. OSU-Cascades wants to be a net zero energy campus

In February, OSU-Cascades will ask state lawmakers for $38 million to help fund the next academic building for the campus.

The master plan must be approved by the city before it can move forward.

