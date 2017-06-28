Organic Weed Management: It's Harder Than You Think

“Okay, this one’s working,” Hunton said as he looked out over a green organic wheat crop. “It’s easy to get embarrassed because you’re always looking at your neighbors thinking, ‘Oh that looks good.’ Or, ‘They didn’t do that right, but I did it worse.’

“Then you find something you can take some pride in and think, ‘That looks good. I hope everybody sees this in addition to the goof up,’” Hunton said.

He said there’s instant gratification in a job well done. And even though he feels for Azure Standard’s thistle issues — he said his own problem field is “blowing up” with thistles — Hunton said it’s about respecting neighbors.

“I don’t want my problem to be his,” Hunton said.

And maybe one day weed management will be easier. WSU’s Ian Burke said the future may be in tech.

“I have high hopes for robotics,” Burke said.

In fact, the inventor of the Roomba (the robot that vacuums your floors) has already built the Tetrill, a weed-cutting bot aimed at organic home gardeners. Right now, it’s scheduled for release in spring 2018.

“People are thinking about weeds and weed management in ways that are pretty innovative and unique, based on technology we’ve never had available to us before,” Burke said.

