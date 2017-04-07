Oregon Vaccine Skeptics Ask Trump For 'Vaccine Safety Commission'

A group of Oregonians calling for more research into vaccines is asking the Trump administration to set up what they’re calling a "vaccine safety commission."

They returned from a lobbying visit to Washington, D.C., this week.

Activist Robert Kennedy Jr. sparked hopes for such a commission earlier this year when he told reporters President Trump had asked him to chair one.

The president has not recently made any public statements on the idea. But Portland pediatrician Dr. Paul Thomas thinks there’s a chance the president could change attitudes at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

“I’m just calling for more research, not less. The science is not settled,” he said.

But there is a wide consensus among scientists that vaccines are safe.

The CDC calls the current vaccine supply the safest in history.

