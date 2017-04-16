Oregon State Senator's Wife Killed In Traffic Incident On I-5

Oregon State Police are investigating a fatal pedestrian crash that killed the wife of a southern Oregon state senator.

State police say a semi truck hauling a box trailer was unable to avoid Leta Baertschiger, 54 of Grants Pass. She’s the wife of Herman Baertschiger, a Republican state Senator in Oregon's second district.

The driver of the truck told state police he was unable to avoid the woman, as she was walking in the right lane of the southbound side of Interstate 5 near Grants Pass for unknown reasons.

Baertschiger is survived by her husband and two sons.

