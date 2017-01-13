Oregon Snowstorms Create Backlog At Mexican Consulate

Spanish version (Versión en español): Consulado Mexicano En Portland Cerrado Por Nieve

Winter storms sweeping through Oregon have caused various government institutions to close down, and that affects the people who depend on their services.

Among them are the many Mexican immigrants who live in Oregon.

Every day, the Mexican consulate receives around 100 people by appointment at its facilities in downtown Portland.

Manuel Hernandez, consul of documentation for the Mexican government, said the snow days are creating a backlog, as the consulate remains closed until Tuesday.

"Each person that missed their appointment can come with their receipt, any day without calling to make another appointment," he said.

Hernandez recommends people who missed their appointments will have the best chance at quick processing by visiting the consulate on a Tuesday, Wednesday or Thursday.

