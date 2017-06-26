Oregon Republicans Say Budget Poaches Money Intended For Veterans

The Oregon House approved a funding plan Monday for the Oregon Department of Veterans Affairs.

It came over the objections of some Republicans, who said the proposal undercuts the will of voters.

Last fall, nearly 84 percent of Oregon voters approved a measure to give a portion of state lottery proceeds to programs that support veterans. But with the influx of new dollars came the temptation to reduce general fund dollars flowing to the agency.

Republicans, including Bill Post of Keizer, said that's exactly what happened.

"This is not what Oregonians intended when they passed the ballot measure last year, and it's not what I believe we as a body intend," Post said. "I believe we can do much better."

But the House Democrats' chief budget-writer, Nancy Nathanson of Eugene, said veterans are being supported by sending more money to other agencies, including those that provide housing and mental health care for veterans.

"We are reflecting our values and the voter intent," she said.

The House approved the spending plan 37-18, with a handful of Republicans voting with most Democrats in favor of the bill.

The measure now heads to the Oregon Senate.

