Oregon Republican Rep. Vic Gilliam Steps Down

An Oregon state representative battling ALS announced Monday that he's stepping down. Silverton Republican Vic Gilliam's resignation is effective Wednesday, the first day of the 2017 legislative session.

Gilliam told his constituents in 2015 that he was facing a diagnosis of Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis, also known as Lou Gehrig’s disease. He was easily re-elected for a sixth term last fall. In an interview last year, Gilliam said he wanted to be open about his diagnosis and was wrestling with how long he should continue to serve.

"I just wanted to be up front and start the planning," said Gilliam at the time. "How do you continue to be effective, or at what point do you say 'Um, maybe I gotta step down and let somebody else.'"

Gilliam announced his resignation on Facebook. He didn't specifically cite a reason for his decision but said, "Several changes in life show it's time After prayer, consulting family & friends, I was led to this decision for reasons including fairness to you my constituents."

Gilliam is known around the Capitol for his humor and good-natured personality. Lawmakers on both sides of the aisle paid tribute to him upon learning of his impending resignation.

"Vic was a wonderful colleague and an even better friend," said House Republican leader Mike McLane. "As a freshman legislator, I remember looking up to Vic as a statesman who handled the people’s business with dignity and class — but without taking himself too seriously."

Democratic House Speaker Tina Kotek, who — like Gilliam — entered the legislature in 2007, called Gilliam "the model of a statesman and a true public servant. He served his community with honesty and integrity, and he is, without a doubt, the funniest guy in the Capitol."

In addition to his legislative career, Gilliam also worked as an actor. He had small parts on several television shows including "Leverage" and "Portlandia."

County officials in Marion and Clackamas counties will appoint a replacement, most likely before the end of February.

