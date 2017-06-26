Oregon Moves One Step Closer To Real ID Compliance

Oregon is one step closer to complying with a 12-year-old federal law that governs the security of drivers' licenses. The Oregon Senate approved a bill Monday that would allow the Oregon DMV to issue licenses that meet federal approval.



Republican Bill Hansell said the state would offer two kinds of IDs.

"One being the standard cards that are available today,” he said. “The other being Real ID compliant cards which individuals could use to board a commercial aircraft and access other federal facilities."

The Real ID compliant cards would come with an extra fee, which hasn't been determined.

Without the bill, Oregonians wouldn't be able to use their state ID cards to board flights as soon as next January.

The measure now heads to the Oregon House.

