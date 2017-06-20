Oregon Moves Closer To Stronger Sanctuary State Law

Oregon lawmakers want to make it harder for federal immigration agents to find people living in the country illegally.

The Oregon House approved a measure Tuesday that would limit the ability of state and local government agencies to share personal details, such as addresses or workplace info, with federal immigration authorities.

Rep. Teresa Alonso Leon is a Democrat who represents the Woodburn area, which has a sizeable Hispanic population.

"Nearly everyone has a family member, a friend, a loved one who's living in constant fear of deportation," she said during a floor speech in support of the measure.

Republicans in the House said the bill would make it harder for the federal government to track down immigrants suspected of committing crimes.

"To me, the question is, are we a nation of laws and borders?" said Rep. Greg Barreto of Cove, Oregon.

"Are we creating another protected class that is immune from specific laws that we are all governed by?"

The bill would require public agencies to turn over the information in the event of a court order.

It passed the Oregon House on a party line vote and now heads to the Senate.

