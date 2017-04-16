Oregon Legislature To Hold Public Hearings On Gun Bills Monday

Oregon lawmakers are gearing up for a pair of hearings Monday in Salem on a set of bills that would regulate firearms.

The measures would do a variety of things.

One bill making its way through the Oregon Legislature would delay a gun sale indefinitely if a background check doesn't clear. Right now, Oregon State Police have three days to figure out whether a potential gun buyer has cleared a background check. At that point, the buyer can legally obtain the weapon regardless of whether they've been approved.

Another section of that same bill would ban firearm possession from people with a standing restraining order filed by their boyfriend or girlfriend. Currently, that law only applies to people who've lived together.

Another bill would require people to attend a live fire training course in order to get a concealed handgun license. And another would require people at risk for suicide to turn over their weapons if their family members seek a court order.

The hearings will be held in a committee room that can accommodate larger crowds. In the past, bills related to gun regulation have drawn large numbers of people in favor and against the measures.

