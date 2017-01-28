Oregon Leaders Respond To Immigration Freeze, Refugee Ban

Oregon leaders are pushing back against President Donald Trump’s executive order on immigration.

The president's order freezes immigration from seven mostly Muslim nations and bars admittance of all refugees into the United States. The White House said the order also applies to green card-holders and visa-holders from those seven countries who are not currently in the U.S., the Associated Press reported.

Attorney General Ellen Rosenblum said in a statement she’s appalled by the order on immigration that reinstates national original discrimination.

“Here in Oregon, we welcome and honor our immigrants, who add so much to the quality of our lives," she said. "This order shuts out Oregonians’ families, instills a culture of fear and demeans many of our most hard-working and talented neighbors and friends.”

In Portland, reports surfaced of increased Immigrations and Customs Enforcement activity around the Multnomah County courthouse.

“In the past two weeks, there has been an increase in reports of ICE activity around — and in some cases inside — the courthouse. We do not yet know if there has been an actual increase,” said a statement from the Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office.

In these instances, attorneys say their clients will be scheduled to appear in court on a charges unrelated to their immigration status and are detained by ICE officers. They are typically transported to the federal detention center in Tacoma, Washington, and scheduled for a deportation hearing.

Multnomah County's statement said such activity can cause fear among those seeking to access court services:

"This is devastating for the people accessing our services, and in many cases, counterproductive to a lawful community. We encourage ICE to recognize courthouses as sensitive locations and consider these impacts."

Oregon Congressman Earl Blumenauer says families are being unjustly torn apart because of what he calls a "cruel and unjustified" immigration order. He says he’s monitoring the situation in Portland.

Refugee resettlement charities in Oregon days ago expressed nervousness about the possibility of a refugee ban in the U.S.

In the past seven years, Oregon has admitted 131 Syrian refugees, according to the U.S. Department of State. Washington state has admitted 232 Syrian refugees since 2012.

Earlier in the week, Oregon Gov. Kate Brown said in a statement the state will work to protect undocumented Oregonians. Brown argued state agencies are prohibited from using taxpayer dollars to “treat undocumented Oregonians as criminals.”

This came after the Trump administration signed another executive order to strip sanctuary cities like Portland of federal funding for refusing to cooperate with federal immigration enforcement efforts.

People protesting Trump's executive orders planned to gather at the Portland International Airport MAX light rail station Saturday afternoon. TriMet advised travelers to use shuttle buses between the airport and the Mount Hood MAX station.

