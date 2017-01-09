Oregon Lawmakers Gather In Salem To Take The Oath Of Office

Members of the 2017 Oregon legislature gathered in Salem Monday to take the oath of office.

Oregon Democratic Sen. Peter Courtney was re-elected Senate President, a role he has held since 2003. In the House, Oregon Democratic Rep. Tina Kotek was elected to her third term as House Speaker.

"It is perfectly OK that we as a group of individuals with competing points of view don't always agree," Kotek told the 60 members of the House. "But it's not OK if we shy away from difficult conversations or refuse to look for solutions together."

Democrats control both chambers of the Oregon Legislature as well as the governor's office.

Lawmakers will spend the next few days in organizational meetings. The five-month session kicks off Feb. 1.

