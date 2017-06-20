Oregon House Postpones Key Vote On Education Budget

Public schools in Oregon will have to wait longer to find out how much state funding they can expect over the next two years.



The Oregon House postponed a key vote Tuesday on the K-12 budget. Majority Democrats said delaying the vote for a week would allow more time for lawmakers to negotiate a possible corporate tax hike.

Rep. Barbara Smith Warner said waiting until next week could yield dividends for Oregon schools.

"We are still working hard to find a way to make strategic new investments in our schools by containing costs and reforming our revenue system,” she said.

House Republican leader Mike McLane called the delay a "political maneuver." He unsuccessfully argued for an immediate vote on the funding bill.

"We don't need more games played with our kids,” McLane said.

The K-12 budget passed the Oregon Senate nearly two weeks ago on a bipartisan vote.

